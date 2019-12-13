

ROGER EUGENE SNYDER



Passed away on November 26, 2019. Roger Eugene Snyder was born in Washington, DC, August 16, 1940, to Roger Elias and Pat J. Snyder; moved to Berwyn, MD when he started elementary school; attended Greenbelt Junior High; graduated from High Point High School; attended University of Maryland. He enjoyed 30 years in the Washington, DC Air National Guard, retiring wit the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Roger loved model trains, and was a member of CAB model railroad club.

Roger and his wife owned Country Nursery, a garden center in Burtonsville, MD, for 44 years, where he especially enjoyed the challenges of snow removal.

Roger is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol; one son, Roger Eugene, Jr., his twins, Heather and Hunter Snyder; two daughters, Wendy (Mike), Amanda (Juan); two brothers, John (Debi) and Jeff; one niece, Laurel (Justine and daughter, Audrey); two nephews, Daniel (Ann) and Allen (Nikki and baby Eva). Roger was friendly and outgoing, always visiting, laughing and joking, loving life to the fullest.

A memorial service will be held on December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Seibels, 15540 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville, MD 20866. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, resting place of his grandparents, parents, and brother, Richard, at a later date.

Roger was very supportive of Smile Train, an organization of children with lip disfigurement. Donations can be made in his memory at Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090 or call 800-932-9541.