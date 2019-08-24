The Washington Post

ROGER STANLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROGER STANLEY.
Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA
22203
(703)-920-4800
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Roger Anthony Stanley  
(Age 71)  

Of Arlington, VA, passed away on August 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Patricia for 51 years. He is survived by Pat, six daughters, Sherri, Denise, Kristi, Jamie, Nicole, and Cory; three grandchildren, Romeo, Jaslene, and Vincent; as well as his brother, Warren and his family, and his brother-in-law, Stephen. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 25 at Murphy Funeral Homes - Arlington from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place Monday, August 26, at St. Agnes Church at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to - http://giftfunds.stjude.org/RogerStanley.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Arlington, VA   (703) 920-4800
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.