Roger Anthony Stanley
(Age 71)
Of Arlington, VA, passed away on August 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Patricia for 51 years. He is survived by Pat, six daughters, Sherri, Denise, Kristi, Jamie, Nicole, and Cory; three grandchildren, Romeo, Jaslene, and Vincent; as well as his brother, Warren and his family, and his brother-in-law, Stephen. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 25 at Murphy Funeral Homes - Arlington from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place Monday, August 26, at St. Agnes Church at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to - http://giftfunds.stjude.org/RogerStanley
.