ROGER STEEN

Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Reston, VA
Roger Gail Steen (Age 76)  

Of Reston, VA, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on December 28, 2019. Gail is survived by his wife Mary; his children Judith, Ronald, and Emilee; his cousin Mitch; his brother Lynn (Tecora); and many beloved relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, at Adams Green Funeral Home in Herndon, VA. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Reston, VA. Please see full obituary at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 7, 2020
