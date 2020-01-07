Roger Gail Steen (Age 76)
Of Reston, VA, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on December 28, 2019. Gail is survived by his wife Mary; his children Judith, Ronald, and Emilee; his cousin Mitch; his brother Lynn (Tecora); and many beloved relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, at Adams Green Funeral Home in Herndon, VA. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Reston, VA. Please see full obituary at