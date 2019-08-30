The Washington Post

Roger D. Stern  
(Age 85)  

Of Chevy Chase, MD, previously of New York City passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Beloved husband for 42 years of (the late) Sandy; loving father of
Jordan, Andrew and wife Michelle, Edward and wife Alison; adoring grandfather to Sophia, Conor and Phoebe; Samuel, Charlotte and Jack; and Matthew and Daniel; and devoted uncle. Roger graduated and received his law degree from Columbia University. He had a long career in business and real estate. He had a lifelong involvement in bridge which encompassed an illustrious playing career. He captained the U.S. team to victory in the 1977 Bermuda Bowl World Bridge Federation championship and served as a longstanding member of the ACBL Laws Commission. In addition to playing tennis and poker, he was a games enthusiast with a passion for theory and analysis. He will be missed. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, 2 p.m. at Temple Sinai.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2019
