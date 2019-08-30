

Roger D. Stern

(Age 85)



Of Chevy Chase, MD, previously of New York City passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Beloved husband for 42 years of (the late) Sandy; loving father of

Jordan, Andrew and wife Michelle, Edward and wife Alison; adoring grandfather to Sophia, Conor and Phoebe; Samuel, Charlotte and Jack; and Matthew and Daniel; and devoted uncle. Roger graduated and received his law degree from Columbia University. He had a long career in business and real estate. He had a lifelong involvement in bridge which encompassed an illustrious playing career. He captained the U.S. team to victory in the 1977 Bermuda Bowl World Bridge Federation championship and served as a longstanding member of the ACBL Laws Commission. In addition to playing tennis and poker, he was a games enthusiast with a passion for theory and analysis. He will be missed. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, 2 p.m. at Temple Sinai.