ROGER W. TITUS



On Sunday, March 3, 2019 of Bethesda, MD, from complications of liposarcoma. Roger is survived by Catherine, his beloved wife of 57 years. He was the devoted father of Paula (Felix) Laboy, Richard (Marlene), and Mark (Roz Waldman); loving grandfather to Benjamin and Grace Laboy and Emily and Andrew Titus; and dear brother of Donald (Kay) and Elaine Jones (Robert). He is also survived by numerous brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews, and many other loving relatives and cherished friends.

Born on December 16, 1941 in Washington, DC to George and Margaret Titus, nine days after Pearl Harbor, Judge Titus grew up in Chevy Chase and graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School with the class of 1959. He earned his undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University Class of 1963 and his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center in 1966. He practiced law for 37 years in Rockville, first with his own firm (Titus & Glasgow) and then as a partner with Venable. In 2003 he was confirmed as a judge on the United States District Court for the Southern Division of Maryland. At the time of his death, he remained an active participant on the Court as a senior status judge. Roger was widely regarded as a man of integrity and honor, and he will be sorely missed and fondly remembered.

Relatives and friends will be received at Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Rd, Bethesda, MD 20817 on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Roger Titus may be made to support Dr. Christian Meyer's sarcoma research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center (please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University, mailed with a memo indicating designation and that this gift is in memory of Roger Titus to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029); or to the Maryland Bar Foundation, 520 W. Fayette Street Baltimore MD 21201.