

ROGERS F. BEASLEY (Age 95)



On Friday, December 6, 2019, loving father of Linda Pomeranz and Dana Morrison, beloved grandfather of Gray Morrison IV and Jessica Morrison went to be with his Lord. Also survived by brothers Benjamin and Garnett Beasley, loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn H. Beasley.

Born and raised in Richmond, VA, Rogers attended John Brown University following 3 years of serving in the Army's 516th Field Artillery unit. Upon graduation he moved to the Washington area, later relocating to Richmond, working for the Royal Globe Insurance as a supervisory Claims adjuster and in 1963 was elected president of the Richmond Claims Association. In 1965, became a long-time resident of Maryland and for the next 26 years, was a manager for Harford Insurance Company, as Senior Supervisory Claims Adjuster. In 2003 become a resident of Riderwood Village for 15 years, serving faithfully as an usher at Emmanuel Methodist Church in Beltsville MD. In 2018 he made the decision to move to Phoenix, Arizona to be near his daughter Dana and his two dear grandchildren, Jessica and Gray.

Rogers, a WW II veteran, was a blessing to all he touched and knew, full of grace and love for his fellowman. He was truly unique in his genuine kindness, loving demeanor, and caring heart.