Roger A. Spinks
Passed away May 2, 2019 in Pinellas Park Florida. He leaves his loving wife of 58 years Ellen Kay; three sons, Roger (Karen), Christopher (Tammy), and Thomas; six grandchildren, Kim Maine(Brad), Christopher (Chelsea), Dylan, Dalton, Morgan and Matthew; and three great-grandchildren, Lizzie Maine, Emma Maine and Christopher III. Also survived by his sister, Sharon Spinks and brothers, Brian and Kerry and a host of friends. Services private. The family suggests memorial contributions in Roger's memory to Suncoast Hospice Center, 6770 102nd Avenue, Pinellas Park FL 33782.