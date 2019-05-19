The Washington Post

ROGERS SPINKS

Passed away May 2, 2019 in Pinellas Park Florida. He leaves his loving wife of 58 years Ellen Kay; three sons, Roger (Karen), Christopher (Tammy), and Thomas; six grandchildren, Kim Maine(Brad), Christopher (Chelsea), Dylan, Dalton, Morgan and Matthew; and three great-grandchildren, Lizzie Maine, Emma Maine and Christopher III. Also survived by his sister, Sharon Spinks and brothers, Brian and Kerry and a host of friends. Services private. The family suggests memorial contributions in Roger's memory to Suncoast Hospice Center, 6770 102nd Avenue, Pinellas Park FL 33782.
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
