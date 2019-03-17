Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROLAND DIXON.



ROLAND CAMPBELL DIXON



Passed away Saturday evening, March 9, 2019. He was 88. He is survived by his four children Christine Mitchell, Robert Dixon, Donald Dixon, Patricia Bednarik and six grandchildren.

Roland graduated McKinley Tech HS in 1948 and served in the Army from 1951-53. His lifelong career was in automotive sales. He was an accomplished pianist and an avid tennis player. In 1951 he married the love of his life Joan McLaughlin Dixon and they were happily married for 67 years until her death in June of 2018.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, March 23, from 10 to 11 a.m., Renwick Chapel, Oak Hill Cemetery followed by Interment at Oak Hill, 3001 R St. NW, Washington, DC 20007. Friends and Relatives are welcome.