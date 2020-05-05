

Roland Gilbert Lucas, Sr.



Formerly of Vienna, Virginia, peacefully transformed from body to spirit at his home in Naples, Florida in the early morning hours on Thursday, April 23, 2020 after 88 years of a fulfilling life. "I have no complaints-I've had a good run", was his perspective facing mortality.

Born September 28, 1931 in Washington, DC- the second son of the late Alton J. Lucas, Sr. and Ethel Herbster. After graduating from Armstrong High School he entered the United States Air Force , serving in the Southeast Pacific. After honorably completing his military obligation, he chose public service with the DC Department of Corrections at the Lorton facility for the major part of his career until retirement.

He was a loving Husband, caring Father, Brother, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Great-Great-Grandfather, Uncle, and Friend to all who got to know him AND- Fisherman Extraordinaire!

Preceded in death by his eldest brother, Alton J. Lucas, Jr; first wife, Emilie (divorced) and two of their four children, daughters, Gail C. Roberts and Stephanie Figgins.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Louise Hart Lucas; two brothers; Donald L. Lucas of Ocean Park, Maine and Jerome B. Lucas of Chicago; three sons, Alton Mackenzie, Roland Gilbert Jr, and Eric Hart Lucas; step-daughter, Benita; daughter-in-law, Marguerite Lucas; five grandchildren, Casel F. Lucas, Willie B. Figgins, Crystal Jorgensen (Jay), Brandon Figgins (Rene), Adonis M. Lowery (Linette); two lovingly devoted nieces, Keeley Williams (Charles) and Patri' Lucas; 13 great-grandchildren, Naomi Mays Pitts, Odessa, Nakayla , Dejah, Addison, Aiden, Nixon, Braden and Cason Figgins, Gabriela, Alexandra and Alton Lowery, Eden Robinson; three distant great-great-grandchildren; Cyrah, Alicia and Julius Pitts.

Arrangements private by Legacy Options Funeral and Cremation Services- Naples, FL.