ROLAND H. SANNER "Peanut" (Age 77)



Of Huntingtown, MD, formerly of Mitchellville, MD, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Roland married the love of life, Dianne L. Thrift and they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on October 18, 2018. In 1999, they moved to Calvert County.

Roland enjoyed fishing, crabbing, horses and his chocolate lab - "Cocoa". He worked hard as a tobacco farmer and a heavy equipment operator / mechanic doing asphalt paving and underground utilities installation.

He was the beloved husband of Dianne L. Sanner and the loving father of Patty Moore (Tom), Ronnie Sanner, Steve Sanner (Zonie) and Luri Stewart (John). He was the grandfather of Amie Dryer (Brian, Jason Ladd, Elizabeth Sanner, Dianna Ladd (Dave), Christina Gebhardt (Daryl), Michelle Sanner, Sara Sanner, Steve W. Sanner, Roland H. Sanner, II, Laura Sanner, Tyler Lopes and Kelsie Lopes. He was also survived by eight great-grandchildren, his sister Pat Carpenter and close family friend Kathy Lane.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Friday, March 8 from 4 p.m. until the start of Funeral Services at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roland's name to the of Maryland, Heaver Plaza, 1301 York Road, Suite 404, Lutherville, MD 21093-6007.