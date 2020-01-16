The Washington Post

ROLAND TALLEY

ROLAND S. TALLEY  

Peacefully transitioned on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Fox Chase Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by his wife; Mary Talley; one daughter, Rosalynn Talley; one granddaughter, Karen Talley; two great-grandchildren, Skyler and Nehemiah Talley; two sisters-in-law, Harnetha Ford and Christine Carter; one brother-in-law, Cleveland W, Kilgore, Sr. and he leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. On Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd. Landover, MD 20785.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 16, 2020
