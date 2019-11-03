ROLAND A. WILKES (Age 85)
Roland "Bobby" Wilkes, former Section Chief of the Washington Regional Office at the U.S. Department of State and former musician, died on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Early in his career as a musician he was a bandleader, singer, and comedian in local nightclubs for 20 years as Bobby (Dual Sax) Wilkes and Combo. In 1958 he began work at the U.S Department of State, where he retired after 58 years of government service in 2016. He is survived by a daughter, Donna Natalie; a son, Hollis Michael; his devoted partner and friend, Patricia Smith
; and many godchildren and friends. Wake and Burial Mass will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle, NW, Washington, DC 20011 on Friday, November 8, 2019. Wake: 9:30 a.m., Mass: 11 a.m. Services by McGuire.