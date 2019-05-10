Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROLANDO KING. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Rolando Edward King, Sr.

Born in Fairfax, Virginia, died peacefully on May 6, 2019, in Kerrville, TX, embraced in the arms of Jesus Christ and surrounded by family and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years Lucille M King, who was called home only 20 days before him. He is also preceded in death by his mother Trudell McDonald and brothers, Robert and George McDonald. Rolando is survived by his brother and sister Harvey and Gloria McDonald; daughters, Diana King-Gates, Carolyn Hill, Trudell Murphy, Julia Bradford and Angela Santero; sons, Michael, Rolando Jr., Patrick and Duane King. He was the proud grandfather to Jonathan, Constance, Desiree and Mercedes Gates; Rachel King; Tiffany Rupp, Dawn Ritter and Sean King; Keith, Brandon, Kyle and Danielle Chapman, Jay and Mathew Hill; Aaron and Andrew Murphy and Amanda Brown; Curtis Charles Bailey, Austin King; Haley, Hunter and Holly Bradford; Christian, Jackson, Katie and Alex King; Raphael and Therese Santero, plus a host of great-grandchildren. Rolando was raised in the heart of Washington, DC, a proud Redskin football fan. He was a skilled lab technician, who served the US Army, the Red Cross at Walter Reed Medical Center, and the Bethesda Naval Medical Center. He transitioned to the field of medical equipment sales and finally retired as a Government service employee at Fort Meade, Maryland. Rolando was a dedicated husband and father, who laid down his life for his family. He ministered in the Catholic Church in a variety of ways, including, mass lector and prayer service leader. Rolando maintained a heart for the poor. In the service of the ones he loved, he never tired. Rolando will be forever missed. Funeral services for Rolando will be held May 14, 2019 at the Shrine of Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 12701 Viers Mill Rd., Rockville, MD 20853. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., funeral mass at 11 a.m. and reception immediately following mass. Wednesday, May 15, his cremated remains will be interred at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20906. The Rite of committal at Gate of Heaven begins at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers the King family requests donations be sent to The Goretti Group; a Catholic apostolate, founded by Rolando's daughter Angela Santero, that strives to deliver the message of true love, purity and chastity, through witness talks and retreats. Information can be found on their web address at https:// www.thegorettigroup.org/give.html

Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close