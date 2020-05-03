

Dr Rolf W. Lankron



Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at the age of 90. Dr. Lanzkron was born in Hamburg, Germany, the son of Arthur Aaron Lanzkron and Hannah Aschkenasy-Farbstein. His family, including his brother, Herbert, escaped Germany in 1938 and emigrated to Jerusalem. In 1948, as a member of the Haganah (the Israeli Defense Force), he was in Jerusalem during the Jordanian siege.

In 1951, he moved to the United States and attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering, and received his Doctorate in Electrical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin. He was the Program Manager for the Command and Service Modules for the Apollo Mission at NASA

After working for NASA, Dr. Lanzkron worked as a program manager at Raytheon Company in Massachusetts. While at Raytheon, Dr. Lanzkron oversaw projects as varied as air traffic control systems and the revolutionary computerizing of newspaper typesetting including the Washington Post.

Dr. Lanzkron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Virginia; his children: Paul (Carolyn), Sophie (Daniel) and Lisa (Frank), his loving grandchildren Jonathan (Alia),Hannah, Abigail, Emily, Gretta, Benjamin, Eli, Maxwell, Doris and Nicoletta, his brother Herbert (Shoshana) and many nieces and nephews in Israel.

Funeral will be private on May 4. Please see the Sol Levinson website for updated virtual Shiva visit information