The Washington Post

ROLLEN JACKSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROLLEN JACKSON.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
4001 Suitland Rd
Suitland, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ROLLEN F. JACKSON  

Of Temple Hills, MD peacefully passed away on Friday morning, May 3, 2019. He is survived by wife, Janet Jackson, wife of 38 years; sons, Derek and Bryan Jackson; daughter, Lisa Curtis; in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Brown of Strawberry Plains, TN; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at STEWART FUNERAL HOME, 4001 Benning Rd., NE, Washington, DC 2019 with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m., followed by Internment at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746. Arrangements by STEWART FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Washington Post on May 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.