ROLLEN F. JACKSON
Of Temple Hills, MD peacefully passed away on Friday morning, May 3, 2019. He is survived by wife, Janet Jackson, wife of 38 years; sons, Derek and Bryan Jackson; daughter, Lisa Curtis; in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Brown of Strawberry Plains, TN; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at STEWART FUNERAL HOME, 4001 Benning Rd., NE, Washington, DC 2019 with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m., followed by Internment at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746. Arrangements by STEWART FUNERAL HOME.