ROMA ESTES
1926 - 2020
ROMA HOUCHIN ESTES  
Passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020. Roma Houchin Estes was born December 6, 1926 in Durbin, West Virginia. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Roma is survived by her daughters, Sheran, Carollyn, Peggy; and her sons, Clifton, and Ralph; daughters-in-law; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Ralph Owen Estes, her son Neal Owen Estes, and her daughter Diane Rae Estes (Randall). She was always feisty, stubborn, and independent. Roma was strong and resilient, raising the seven children that she and Ralph brought into the world. She loved her children, animals, and her many friends. Roma was avidly involved in the political scene in her beloved Bladensburg, Maryland, where she lived for many years. She became quite active in the day-to-day activities of the town and would attend every event that she could. Ms. Roma, as she was fondly referred to, also liked to play Bingo, and enjoyed bragging about the money she won!Services will be held in the celebration of her life at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland 20722 (301.864.5090) as follows: Viewing: Monday, October 5, 2020, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.Farewell Service and Interment: Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.Please keep the health and safety of family members and guests in mind when attending by wearing a protective mask and adhering to social distancing.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
