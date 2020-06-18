Or Copy this URL to Share



ROMA WATKINS

Roma Watkins departed this life June 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Clarence Steven Watkins; daughter, Sandra Joyce; devoted friend, Joylyn Skeete; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., Richmond, VA, where viewing will take place Friday, June 19, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.



