ROMA WATKINS
Roma Watkins departed this life June 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Clarence Steven Watkins; daughter, Sandra Joyce; devoted friend, Joylyn Skeete; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., Richmond, VA, where viewing will take place Friday, June 19, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
(804) 643-8738
June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
