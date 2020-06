Or Copy this URL to Share

Share ROMA's life story with friends and family

Share ROMA's life story with friends and family



ROMA WATKINS

Roma Watkins departed this life June 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Clarence Steven Watkins; daughter, Sandra Joyce; devoted friend, Joylyn Skeete; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., Richmond, VA, where viewing will take place Friday, June 19, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store