ROMAINE AGNES MULKEY (Age 89)
Passed on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was the beloved mother of five children. She married Daniel Mulkey in 1947. She was born to Raymond and Alice Onley. She worked for the Federal government as a machine operator and a clerk-typist for close to 20 years. Homegoing services Tuesday, February 26 at Ebenezer AME Church, 7806 Allentown Rd., Ft. Washington, MD. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.