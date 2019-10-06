The Washington Post

ROMONA MACK

Service Information
Our Lady of Mercy Church
9200 Kentsdale Dr
Potomac, MD 20854
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
9200 Kentsdale Dr
Potomac, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Romona North Mack (Age 91)  

Of Potomac, MD, passed away on October 3, 2019. Romona is the beloved wife of the late Congressman Peter F. Mack, Jr.; loving mother of Mona Mack Melampy (Gary) and Melanie Mack Williams (Rick); dear grandmother to Peter Mack Melampy and Shannon Leigh Melampy. Born in Hinsdale, Illinois in 1927, Romona lived most of her life in the Washington area. She graduated from Catholic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Music, with an emphasis in piano. As a concert pianist, she performed at the opening of the Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University in 1946.
Family will receive friends at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Dr., Potomac, MD on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Please view and sign online family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
