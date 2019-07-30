The Washington Post

Ron Eagleboy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Eagleboy.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

RON EAGLEBOY  

After a long and hard battle with cancer, Ron Eagleboy passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was 73 years old. Ron passed away surrounded by his longtime friends, Corinne Mulligan, Marilyn Mulligan and Janet Kinch.
 
Ron had a loving relationship with his Mother, Corrinne Broadt. She passed away five years earlier. Ron was very proud of his Native American heritage and officially changed his name to Eagleboy, to honor his Dad.
 
Ron was a lifetime resident of Alexandria, VA and was born in the original Alexandria Hospital. He was a proud Veteran who served in the U.S. Army.
 
Ron will be buried, next to his Mother, at Mount Comfort Cemetery located at 6600 S. Kings Highway in Alexandria, VA 22306 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on July 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.