

RON EAGLEBOY



After a long and hard battle with cancer, Ron Eagleboy passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was 73 years old. Ron passed away surrounded by his longtime friends, Corinne Mulligan, Marilyn Mulligan and Janet Kinch.

Ron had a loving relationship with his Mother, Corrinne Broadt. She passed away five years earlier. Ron was very proud of his Native American heritage and officially changed his name to Eagleboy, to honor his Dad.

Ron was a lifetime resident of Alexandria, VA and was born in the original Alexandria Hospital. He was a proud Veteran who served in the U.S. Army.

Ron will be buried, next to his Mother, at Mount Comfort Cemetery located at 6600 S. Kings Highway in Alexandria, VA 22306 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.