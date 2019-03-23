

RONA ABRAMSON

(Age 61)



On Friday, March 22, 2019. RONA ABRAMSON of Bethesda, MD., formerly of Montreal, Canada, passed away peacefully this this morning surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey Abramson, her parents, Brenda and Abe Sluser, siblings, Laurie (Renee) Sluser, Marlene (Brian) Goldberg, extended family, Anne-Marie and Mitchell Garber, Donna and Morrie Liquornik, and many loving relatives, nieces and nephews. Rona was on the International organization to bring the Transcendental Mediation program to women and girls around the world, especially in Africa. She was a founding Trustee of the David Lynch Foundation and a board member of Aspen Brain Institute. The family wishes donations to be sent to the program that Rona worked so tirelessly for: seeds of Heaven/ AWAGO (African Women and Girls Organization), att: Leslie Goldstein, 1750 Jupiter Ave., Fairfield, IA 52556, A private service will be held.