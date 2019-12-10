The Washington Post

On Sunday, December 8, 2019, RONA MARLENE KASHTAN of Germantown, MD. Beloved sister of Gerald (Patrica) Kashtan. Loving aunt of Michael (Lauren) and Danny (Nicole) Kashtan and Anna (Stephen) Bates and great aunt of Ethan, Madeline, Sam and Eli Kashtan and Abigail and Louis Bates. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 11 a.m at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Beth Sholom Congregation and Talmud Torah, 11825 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD 20854.
