Ronald B. Allen Sr.
Ronald entered peaceful into eternal rest of natural causes with family by his side on January 19, 2020. Husband of Blanche Allen (Oliver); father of Ronald Jr. (preceded in death), Rodney Allen and Dr. Rochelle (Todd Langley); grandfather of Lamar Randall-Allen, Tierra Langley (Reverend Christian Savage) and Taleah Langley, and Rishan Johnson-Allen. A 1958 graduate of Dunbar High School in DC; discharged with honors from the Airforce in 1962 and a retired United States Postal employee over 40 years. He was known for his faith, love of family and history a good joke and his warm personality. January 31, 2020, friends my visit the family from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785, private interment Crownsville, MD 21032.