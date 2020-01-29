The Washington Post

RONALD ALLEN Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD ALLEN Sr..
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Ronald B. Allen Sr.  

Ronald entered peaceful into eternal rest of natural causes with family by his side on January 19, 2020. Husband of Blanche Allen (Oliver); father of Ronald Jr. (preceded in death), Rodney Allen and Dr. Rochelle (Todd Langley); grandfather of Lamar Randall-Allen, Tierra Langley (Reverend Christian Savage) and Taleah Langley, and Rishan Johnson-Allen. A 1958 graduate of Dunbar High School in DC; discharged with honors from the Airforce in 1962 and a retired United States Postal employee over 40 years. He was known for his faith, love of family and history a good joke and his warm personality. January 31, 2020, friends my visit the family from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785, private interment Crownsville, MD 21032.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300