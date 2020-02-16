RONALD GARRETT ATLEE
July 29, 1949 - January 30, 2020
Ronald Garrett Atlee of Charles County, Maryland, peacefully transitioned to eternal rest on January 30, 2020. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy
followed by employment in DC Government until retirement. He was a staunch and active member of the Prince Hall Masonry Maryland Jurisdiction holding numerous leadership positions including: Past Master, Bee Hive Lodge No.66 Free and Accepted Masons; Past Most Excellent High Priest, Corinthian Chapter No.20, Royal Arch Masons; Past Most Excellent Grand High Priest, Hiram Holy Grand Chapter, Royal Arch Masons; and Past Patron, Order of the Eastern Star Truth Chapter No.19. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Hiram Consistory No.2 of the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Southern Jurisdiction. He was preceded in death by his wife Cynthia D. (Bennett) Atlee, parents Godfrey Austin Atlee, Sr. and Louise Irene (Ransome) Atlee, three sisters, and grandchild Christina Knight. He is survived by daughters Kimberly Knight (Dorsee), Dawn Atlee-Carter (Chad), and Keisha Atlee, along with ten grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, two brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, in the chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, Indian Head, MD, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and homegoing service at 11 a.m. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.
Online guestbook at