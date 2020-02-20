RONALD GARRETT ATLEE
The Officers and Members of Bee Hive Lodge #66 F. & A. M. are here notified of the passing of Brother PM, ATLEE, Ronald G. on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Viewing will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Thornton Funeral Home, 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, MD, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Masonic service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Funeral service will be held at 11:10 a.m. Interment at 1:45 p.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Online guestbook at www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com
Calvin D. Franklin, WM
Mark Pinkney, Secy