Ronald J. Baker  

On December 4, 2019, Ronald J. Baker of Potomac, Maryland passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Ron was born in Brooklyn, NY and served as a First Lieutenant in the Army during the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Baker of 42 years; his brother, Michael Baker; and his children, Amy Bridge (Peter); Larry Baker (Rachel); Allyson Baker (David); Michael Baker (Julie); and by four grandchildren: Hannah, Eli, Benjamin and Jack. We will miss him and love him forever. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9, 10:30 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation in Washington, DC. Burial will be held at Garden of Rememberance in Clarksburg, Maryland. Family will be receiving after services at the home of Allyson Baker and David Kligerman with minyan at 7:30 p.m and on Tuesday December 10, 2019 with Shiva from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and minyan to follow. Contributions can be made to the , www.alz.org/ or Department of Veteran's Affairs, dvnf.org/honor-wall/. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2019
