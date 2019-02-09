Ronald Barckhoff
Of Alexandria, VA, passed Friday, February 8, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 50 years to the late Rose Marie Barckhoff; loving father of Ronald S. Barckhoff (Fe); grandfather of Isabelle, Ryder, and Chase; brother of Theresa Doman and Richard, Roger, and the late Bob Barckhoff. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday, February 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held on a later date.