RONALD BARCKHOFF

Notice
Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss. May God give your family peace and..."
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - James
  • "Psalm 90:10 says that the days of our years are 70 years,..."
    - Dee
  • "Our condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise..."

 

Ronald Barckhoff  

Of Alexandria, VA, passed Friday, February 8, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 50 years to the late Rose Marie Barckhoff; loving father of Ronald S. Barckhoff (Fe); grandfather of Isabelle, Ryder, and Chase; brother of Theresa Doman and Richard, Roger, and the late Bob Barckhoff. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday, February 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held on a later date.
Funeral Home
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.