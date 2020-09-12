1/1
RONALD BASHIAN M.D.
RONALD STEPHEN BASHIAN, M.D.  June 24, 1946 - September 7, 2020  
Dr. Ron Bashian was the beloved husband of Kathleen Ryniker Bashian; loyal father of Mark Arthur, Kathleen Alice and George Stephen Bashian; proud grandfather of Eleanor Bashian, Sy Blake Kerns and Wolf Bashian; devoted brother of George G Bashian. Ron was a proud graduate of Amherst College and Downstate Medical School in New York. He practiced pediatrics in downtown DC and Northern Virginia for many years, a calling he greatly enjoyed. After medical challenges interrupted his own medical career, Ron became a volunteer at Covenant House and a personal coach who encouraged struggling students with ADHD and learning disabilities. Ron's Christian faith was central to his identity and his everyday life which he witnessed to whomever he met. Ron fought the good fight through 3 cancers and now he has finished the race and will be remembered as a fine mind, an optimistic spirit, and a faithful servant to the Lord he loved so dearly. Interment will take place at Quantico National Cemetery for immediate family members, but a celebration of the wonderful life of Ronald Bashian will take place at a later date when COVID restrictions are removed.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 12, 2020.
