Beckwith Ronald Lee Beckwith Major General, USMC (Ret.) Ronald Lee Beckwith, passed away peacefully into the arms of Our Lord on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was 83 years old, born on July 28, 1935 in Erie PA. He dedicated his life to God, his family, the Marine Corps, his friends, numerous philanthropic causes, and especially to his grandchildren. His humor and sincerity were his trademarks, and his Faith in God as His Servant was his cornerstone. He is survived by his loving wife Judith Ann (McDowell) Beckwith, to whom he was married for 60 years. Also by his devoted children, Alison (Ray), Brian (Denise), grandchildren Michael, Connor, Cassandra and Jonathan. Also, by his sister, Margaret (William), and seven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his Mother Catherine Rita Beckwith, his Father Howard Lee Beckwith, and Sister Patricia (Tom). Ron was raised in Chevy Chase, MD, where he attended St. John's College High School. He then attended Georgetown University where he earned a B.S.S. in Economics. He also holds an MBA from the University of West Florida and is a graduate of the U.S. Army War College. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps in 1957 and retired after 34 years of honorable service as a Major General. He was a highly decorated combat aviator, courageously serving multiple combat tours in Vietnam. He commanded at many levels, including MABS-15, VMFAT-101, MAG-15, and the 4th Marine Air Wing. Upon retirement, he founded LeeCor, Inc., a defense consulting business, which he ran for the remaining 28 years of his life. Visitation is Thursday, February 28 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 1, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 3700 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax, VA 22030. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery is to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to: Semper Fi Fund 825 College Boulevard, Suite 102, PMB609, Oceanside, CA 92057 www. semperfifund.org St. John's College High School 2607 Military Road, NW, Chevy Chase, DC 20015 www.stjohnschs.org Please view and sign the family guestbook: www.fmfh.comwww.fmfh.com
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 24, 2019