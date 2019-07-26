RONALD L. BECKWITH
Major General USMC (ret.)
Major General Ronal L. Beckwith USMC (ret.), 84, of Fairfax, VA, passed away on February 17, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith "Judy" McDowell Beckwith; his daughter, Alison Ochoa (Ray); son, Lt. Col. Brian Beckwith (Denise), and four grandchildren. A funeral service with full military honors will be held at the Old Post Chapel, 204 Lee Ave., Ft. Myer, VA 22211 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. with interment to follow at Arlington National Cemetery. Full obituary available at