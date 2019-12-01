RONALD LEWIS BENEDICT (Age 84)
On November 28, 2019, in Winchester, VA. Husband for 61 years of Phyllis Benedict; father of Scott Benedict and Daniel Benedict (Patrice); grandfather of Reginald, Andrew and Jason Benedict; great grandson, Daniel L. Benedict, II; brother to Patricia Warnock, Roberta Wilson, and the late Shirley Pinterich. Ron was a veteran of the United States Army
, Post-Korean conflict
, Operation Whitecoat at Fort Detrick. He retired from Verizon Communications. All services will be private.
