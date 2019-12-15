

RONALD LEWIS BENEDICT



Ronald Lewis Benedict, 84, of Frederick County, VA passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Envoy of Winchester.

Mr. Benedict was born in 1935 in Detroit, MI, son of the late Augustus Benedict and the late Muriel Santangelo; stepson of the late Gerald Santangelo. He attended Columbia Union College and was a veteran of the United States Army , participating in Operation Whitecoat at Fort Detrick, MD. Mr. Benedict was a Communications Engineer with Verizon Communications, retiring after 31 years.

He married Phyllis Lelia Polk on August 23, 1958 in Silver Spring, MD.

Surviving with his wife are sons, Scott C. Benedict of Winchester, VA and Daniel L. Benedict (Patrice) of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Reginald Benedict (Holly) of Kearneysville, WV, Andrew Benedict of Norfolk, VA, and Jason Benedict of Crystal City, VA; great grandson, Daniel L. Benedict, II; sisters, Patricia Warnock of NC and Roberta Wilson of TX.

Along with his parents and stepfather, Mr. Benedict was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Pinterich.

All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.

