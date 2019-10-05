The Washington Post

RONALD BLOCK

RONALD LEE BLOCK (Age 81)  

On Thursday, October 3, 2019, RONALD LEE BLOCK of Silver Spring, MD, passed away peacefully at his residence in Leisure World. Devoted brother to his sister Sandy Stein; uncle to his nephews Steven (Sarita) and Robert (Angela) Stein and five great-nephews and nieces. Family was very important to him. He will be greatly missed by his caregivers Beatrice, Maimouna, Natte and Abimbola. Born and raised in Washington, DC, he graduated from The George Washington University and received a Master's Degree in Hospital Pharmacy from The University of Maryland. He retired from what was then Walter Reed Army Medical Center in DC. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. After the interment, Shiva will be observed at the late residence with services at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah, 11900 Parklawn Dr., #350, Rockville, MD 20850. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 5, 2019
