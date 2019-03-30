

RONALD LEO CARROLL, SR.



Ronald "Ranky" passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at the age of 81. The beloved husband of Irene; father of Ronald, Jr. (Stephanie) and Reneé. Ranky also leaves one living sister, Jean Green; his last living uncle William Carroll at the age of 101; his sisters-in-law, Virginia and Delores; his brothers-in-law, Melvin Hill, Sr., Ronald Melchior and Calvin Robinson; grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of friends. Services will be held at St. Thomas More located at 4265 4th St., SE, Washington, DC on April 1. The wake will start at 9:30 a.m. funeral will commence at 11 a.m. Repast will be held at the church. Services entrusted to Hodges & Edwards Funeral Services and he will be laid to rest at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.