RONALD "RANKY" CARROLL Sr.

RONALD LEO CARROLL, SR.  

Ronald "Ranky" passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at the age of 81. The beloved husband of Irene; father of Ronald, Jr. (Stephanie) and Reneé. Ranky also leaves one living sister, Jean Green; his last living uncle William Carroll at the age of 101; his sisters-in-law, Virginia and Delores; his brothers-in-law, Melvin Hill, Sr., Ronald Melchior and Calvin Robinson; grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of friends. Services will be held at St. Thomas More located at 4265 4th St., SE, Washington, DC on April 1. The wake will start at 9:30 a.m. funeral will commence at 11 a.m. Repast will be held at the church. Services entrusted to Hodges & Edwards Funeral Services and he will be laid to rest at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
Funeral Home
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD 20746
301-899-0687
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 30, 2019
