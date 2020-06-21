

Ronald W. Cecil (Age 84)

Passed away on June 9, 2020 at a nursing home in Berlin, MD. Ron overcame throat cancer in 2014 and head injury in 2016 caused by a drunk driver. He fought courageously through this and more always hoping to regain his once active lifestyle. Born in Durham, NC in 1936 his family soon moved to Washington, DC where he attended and graduated from Eastern High School, playing as #45 on their varsity football team. Ron was director of warehousing for many years with S. Freedman and Sons in Landover MD, where he met and married the love of his life and best friend Elsie. They were happily married for over 30 years, until her passing in 2011. In 1994, they retired to Selbyville, DE, where Ron opened a successful cab business called Poppa Ron Taxi, operating primarily in Ocean City, MD. He enjoyed his retirement by spending time with his family, playing golf, driving his cab, always making new friends and telling funny jokes to everyone he met. He is survived by his first wife Joan and daughter Robin Cecil; grandson Rhett who Ron was so proud of for becoming a Marine. He is also survived by his niece Andrea Wade that he and Elsie raised from infancy and Ron called his daughter, Ron was so happy to live to see Andrea graduate college. Ron also has two sisters, Judy married to Joe Tranmer, and Pat Havenner, widowed in 2018, both living in Maryland. Ron, who was considered the patriarch of his family, is now reunited with his beloved Elsie and will be greatly missed by both family and his many friends. Service private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store