Ronald Warren Chase
Ronald Warren Chase, Received his heavenly wings on October 18, 2019. Beloved father of four beautiful daughters, Ltc. Rhonda C. Pugh, Rachelle L. Chase, Rolawnda N. Chase, and Roshawnda M. Chase. Loving grandfather of Traci Pugh, Maci Pugh, Staci Pugh, Skylar Williams, and Ryleigh Drummond. Devoted brother of Vivian Anderson (decreased), Zenobia Lamont, Ruth Peaches Chase, Carolyn Alexander, Michelle Chase, Phillip Chase and Algernon Chase, and also survived by a host of relatives and close friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service 10 a.m. at St. John C.M.E. Church, 2801 Stanton Road, SE, Washington, DC 20012. Interment Maryland National Memorial Cemetery.