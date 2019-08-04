The Washington Post

RONALD CLARK

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
400 Eye St., SW
Washington, DC
RONALD CLIFFORD CLARK  
(Age 83)  

Passed away on May 14, 2019. Ron was widely appreciated for his lifelong work of providing substance abuse treatment to addicted individuals through RAP, Inc., an organization he co-founded in 1970. A Memorial Celebration of Ron's life and legacy will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Eye St., SW, Washington, DC. He is survived by his wife, Angela; his son, Paul (Carla); sister, Jo Ann Shanklin (Gene); loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
