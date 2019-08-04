RONALD CLIFFORD CLARK
(Age 83)
Passed away on May 14, 2019. Ron was widely appreciated for his lifelong work of providing substance abuse treatment to addicted individuals through RAP, Inc., an organization he co-founded in 1970. A Memorial Celebration of Ron's life and legacy will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Eye St., SW, Washington, DC. He is survived by his wife, Angela; his son, Paul (Carla); sister, Jo Ann Shanklin (Gene); loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.