RONALD COMPTON (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home Inc
814 Franklin Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0089
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel of Greene Funeral Home
814 Franklin St.
Alexandria, VA
Interment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
Suitland, MD
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
400 I. St., SW
Washington, DC
Notice
RONALD A. COMPTON

Ronald Antoine Compton, age 62, transitioned peacefully at home in Upper Marlboro, MD, Thursday, May 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Maureane o'Shaugnessy; his son, Omar Jones-Compton (Brittany); grandsons, Amari and Dillan; his stepson, Dr. Leigh Chapman (Jennifer); stepdaughter, Aiden Chapman; his sister, Dr. Floretta Cuffey-Terry (James) and his brother, Michael Bell (Clara). The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Greene Funeral Home, 814 Franklin St., Alexandria, VA 22314 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. followed by interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD at 3 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. family and friends are invited to a Memorial Musical Celebration at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 I. St., SW, Washington, DC 20024.

Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2019
