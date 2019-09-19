The Washington Post

RONALD COOKE Sr. (1934 - 2019)
Ronald Aldie Cooke Sr., 85 of Murrells Inlet, SC, formerly of Fort Myers, Fl passed on Monday, September 16, 2019. Born July 28, 1934 in Helen, WV, son of the late Thurlie Dan and Daisy Jacqueline (Penturff) Cooke; father of Ronald A. (Linda) Cooke Jr. and Susan A. Nevitt, both of Murrells Inlet, SC; grandfather of Brandon L. Cooke and Takoda E. Nevitt; Brother of T.D. (Shirley), Susan , Nancy "Cookie", Donna, Robert "Bo" (Carol) and Jackie and the late Joyce and Barbara "Bobbi" . He was a Navy veteran serving during the Korean War, was a Vice president for Giant Food Company of Landover, MD and a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Ft. Myers, Fl. Friends welcome at Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where a service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Uniontown with full military honors to be accorded. Tributes welcome at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 19, 2019
