

RONALD EUGENE COTHRAN



Ronald Eugene Cothran, age 81, died in Alexandria Hospital on May 24, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Born November 27, 1937, in Detroit, MI, he is the son of the late Lucille and Dennis Cothran. He was one of four siblings, late Richard Cothran, surviving sister, Sheri Burgess and brother, Ted Cothran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jung Ja Cothran. His only daughter, Patricia Kim Hashmi Wanzer and husband John Wanzer and his two grandchildren, Omar and Olivia, whom he adored, currently reside in Mount Vernon, VA.

After graduating, he served in the U.S. Army for 27 years in Communications and lived all over the world before retiring in 1983 in Alexandria, VA. He also spent 20+ years with the U.S. Postal Service before he decided to rest and spend his life riding a motorcycle, gardening and traveling. He loved everyone and was a thoughtful and generous man and will be missed by many.

A final gathering will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA on Friday, September 27 at 12 p.m. At 12:45 p.m. a procession to Arlington National Cemetery where he will be served full honors from the U.S. Army at 2 p.m. All are welcome.