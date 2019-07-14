

Ronald A. Dall

(Age 86)



On July 11, 2019, Ronald A. Dall, longtime resident of the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County, Virginia, passed away. Loving Husband for over 50 years to Barbara M. Dall, father to Meghan Dall Ryan and Maureen Dall, father-in-law to Patrick Ryan and Jason Lott, and grandfather to Ainsley and Thomas Ryan.

Ron was a Korean War Veteran. He later became one of the first Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigators, followed by a long career in equal employment law with the federal government. In retirement, Ron was a youth swim instructor and taught at Fairfax County ReCenters for 17 years.

Funeral service will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA 22152. Family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service begins at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his to .