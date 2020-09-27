1/1
RONALD DANIELS
1943 - 2020
Ronald L. Daniels  
Of Gainesville, VA, passed away September 22, 2020. Born in Washington, DC in 1943, he spent his life in Northern Virginia. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland, a CPA, and a developer/homebuilder in the Northern Virginia and Winchester areas until his retirement. Ron also enjoyed restoring Corvettes and was a long-time member and board member of NCRS. He especially loved his 1962 and 1967 Corvettes. He is much loved by his surviving family: his wife, Monica; his son, Travis and daughter-in-law, Lisa; his daughter, Jodi DeCarlo; and six grandchildren, Dominic, Joseph, Vincent, and Anthony DeCarlo, and Allison and Hailey Daniels. He is also survived by his sister, June Royce; his brother and sister-in-law, Danny and PJ Daniels; his sister, Paulette Robinson; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will be missed by his beloved dog, Gin.Ron lived a full and active life and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Ron's Life Celebration at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Tuesday, September 29 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. Interment to follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Fragile X Foundation (www.FragileX.org/donate). Online condolences and fond memories of Ron may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Money and King Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Service
12:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
