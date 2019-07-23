Ronald Ficklin (AGE 63)
Transition from earth to heaven on July 16, 2019. He leaves to cherish fond memories his sisters, Barbara Young; nephews, Gregory V. Young, Jr. (Keisha); great-nephew Gregory III (Jessica), and Josiah young; aunt, curlie T. Reis; unlce Joseph M. Smith
, and truly a devoted companion and friend Janis Coleman. On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, the family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. until tine of service at 11 a.m. at Marshall March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland MD. Interment Lincoln National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.