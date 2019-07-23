The Washington Post

Ronald Ficklin

Guest Book
Service Information
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-736-1616
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
Ronald Ficklin (AGE 63)  

Transition from earth to heaven on July 16, 2019. He leaves to cherish fond memories his sisters, Barbara Young; nephews, Gregory V. Young, Jr. (Keisha); great-nephew Gregory III (Jessica), and Josiah young; aunt, curlie T. Reis; unlce Joseph M. Smith, and truly a devoted companion and friend Janis Coleman. On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, the family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. until tine of service at 11 a.m. at Marshall March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland MD. Interment Lincoln National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on July 23, 2019
