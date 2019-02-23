RONALD G. BRUNNER

Ronald G. "Ron" Brunner, 80, of Rockville, MD died on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Sondra Brunner, on April 22, 2008. Ron retired as government consultant. He worked for NASA for many years, before owning his own consulting business in the early 80s. He is survived by two daughters, Deborah Heinle and husband, Glenn, of Hamilton, VA; and Lisa Crawson and husband, Robert, of Frederick, MD; four grandchildren, Sydney, Kevin, Zachary, and Diane; and his brother, Clarence Brunner of Green Brook, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal rescue of one's choice; or to Blackwater Wildlife Refuge, P.O Box 1231, Cambridge, MD 21613. Services will be private. Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, and Stauffer Crematory, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2019
