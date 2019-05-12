Ronald Joseph Gregory
Died peacefully on May 2, 2019 (66 years old). Born in Nashville, TN. A graduate of Western Kentucky University and Rochester Institute of Technology, Ron spent a career pursuing emerging media technologies, design, and landscape photography. His infectious smile and sense of humor brightened every room he entered and will be forever missed. Ron is survived by his wife, Barbara Grunbaum; twin sons, Ben and Eli; daughter-in-law, Erica; grandchildren, Ellie and Joe; and brother, Keith. A celebration of Ron's life is planned for 3 p.m. on August 3, 2019 at Cedar Lane Unitarian Church, 9601 Cedar Lane, Bethesda, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Planned Parenthood, ACLU, or the Adolf Grunbaum Memorial Lecture Fund at the University of Pittsburgh https://engage.pitt.edu/project/15559
.