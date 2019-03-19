Ronald Lee Haas "Ron" (Age 77)
Of Gainesville, VA, formerly of Vienna, VA, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Prince William Hospital. Beloved husband of Betty Haas; devoted father of Julie Miller (Mark), Chip Haas (Wendy), Kevin Haas (Julie), and Karyn Sizemore (Steve). Also survived by brother Joseph Haas; sister Joyce Jacob; and seven grandchildren. Family and friends may visit at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, on Thursday, March 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. Ron's Life Celebration will be held on Friday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2589 Chain Bridge Rd., Vienna, VA. A private interment will be at Stonewall Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rheumatology Research Foundation.