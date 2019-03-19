RONALD "Ron" HAAS

Ronald Lee Haas "Ron" (Age 77)  

Of Gainesville, VA, formerly of Vienna, VA, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Prince William Hospital. Beloved husband of Betty Haas; devoted father of Julie Miller (Mark), Chip Haas (Wendy), Kevin Haas (Julie), and Karyn Sizemore (Steve). Also survived by brother Joseph Haas; sister Joyce Jacob; and seven grandchildren. Family and friends may visit at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, on Thursday, March 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. Ron's Life Celebration will be held on Friday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2589 Chain Bridge Rd., Vienna, VA. A private interment will be at Stonewall Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rheumatology Research Foundation. The online guestbook is available at

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 19, 2019
