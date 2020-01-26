HALL RONALD CLARK HALL "Ron" Ronald "Ron" Clark Hall, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, January 12, 2020, at home with family by his side. Born December 28, 1932, in Detroit, MI, to the late William Stanley Hall and Elizabeth King Hall Humphreys. He attended Southeastern High School until the death of his father in 1949. The family moved to Whitmore Lake and he graduated from Ann Arbor High School in June 1951. He attended the University of Michigan until he joined the Navy in April 1952. Since the age of thirteen he wanted to become a photographer and the Navy sent him to photo school at Pensacola, FL. Further assignments took him to Jacksonville, FL; Norfolk, VA; and the Naval Photographic Center in Washington, DC. While in DC, he also attended American University at night and received a BSBA. Upon completion of a four-year enlistment, he went to work in the Air Force color lab at the Pentagon for five years. In April 1961, he was hired as a staff photographer supporting the Secretary of the Air Force, the Chief of Staff and the Air Staff. Ron retired after 51 years as the Chief Still Photographer supporting the Air Force mission within the Pentagon and on various Air Force missions. He worked for eighteen Secretaries of the Air Force as well as sixteen Chiefs of Staff, and proudly wore his pin recognizing 50 years of government service. In addition, he was presented with two Meritorious Civilian Service Awards and the Exceptional Civilian Service Award. Ron's love of photography continued throughout his life. Always with a camera in hand, he captured his family and friends as they lived and over the years photographed many weddings. He was a good friend to so many; known for his wonderful sense of humor and many kindnesses, he will be missed beyond measure. He was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Hall. Surviving are his wife, Wilma Hall; daughters, Ronda Starnell and husband Peter of Bradenton, FL, Fawn Hall Sugerman of Los Angeles, CA and Meredith Weberg and husband Allan of Woodbridge, VA; granddaughters, Dr. Kelsea Johnson of San Diego, CA and Lisa Starnell Wakeland of Arlington, TX; sister-in-law, Diane Gallant of Fairfax Station, VA and numerous nieces and nephews. Our family is deeply grateful for the skilled and dedicated doctors and nurses at Virginia Hospital Center who gave Ron such great care during his stay. Funeral services were held January 15, 2020 in Princeton, NC at Bizzell Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Phillip Bland officiating followed by burial in Bizzell Grove Memorial Gardens adjacent to the church. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Air Force Aid Society, 1550 Crystal Drive, #809, Arlington, VA 22202 or a . https://secure.afas.org/site/Donation2?df_id=1500&mfc_pref=T&1500.donation=form1. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: https://www.parrishfh.com/obituary/ronald-hall.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020