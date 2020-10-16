1/
RONALD HANDON
{ "" }
RONALD TYRONE HANDON  (Age 75)  
On August 19, 2020 Ronald entered into eternal rest at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD after an extended illness. He is survived by his mother, Lee Esther Walker; brother, Reggie Handon (Sandra) and niece, Jasmin; sister, Joanne Walker; aunt, Christine Young and a host of many other cousins and friends. Military Gravesite services to be held at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle VA. 22172 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Quantico National Cemetery
