

Ronald Eugene Heald Maj. USMC (Ret.)

On April 23, 2020, Maj Ronald Eugene 1 Heald-USMC (Ret.) laid down his working tools to join the Great Architect of the Universe. Born on January 12, 1936 in Syracuse, NY; the son of Dor Eugene and Jean Brown Heald, formerly of Adams, NY.Survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Buell Heald; their children, Monica Lin Heald of Fredericksburg, VA, Lawrence William Heald of Spring Hill, TN; brother, Richard Dor Heald of Fletcher, NC; grandchildren, Jamie M. McCoy of Oklahoma City, OK, Travis Chapman of NY, NY, Richard Chapman of Grass Lake, MI; great-grandchildren, Jett and Harper McCoy of Oklahoma, OK and Greyson Chapman of Grass Lake, MI. After graduating from Adams High School, Adams, NY 1953, he enlisted in the USMC. In 1956 he was selected for Naval flight training in Pensacola, FL received his Gold Aviators Wings, commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in 1957. Maj Heald had a very distinguished flying career being selected for astronaut retrieval for Project Mercury and taught Apollo astronauts how to fly helicopters in preparation for lunar landings. He flew two tours in Vietnam, first in helicopters in 1966/67 and then transitioning to jet attack and fighter aircraft for his second in 1970/71. Maj Heald flew 1256 combat missions, over 1000 on his first tour, receiving the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, 62 Air Medals, Purple Heart, and other citations. Before retiring in 1974, graduated Cum Laude from Chaminade University with a bachelor's in Business Admin, Delta Mu Delta NHS. Retiring from the Corps, he worked in the military defense industry until retiring in 1998. He then devoted his time to community organizations being very active in the Masonic Community: Worshipful Master of Springfield Lodge #217 in 1994, District Deputy Grand Master for Masonic District 1B in 2015, was involved in Masonic organizations focusing on Demolay and coordinating blood/blood product drives in NoVA. Masonic Funeral Rites to be performed on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Alexandria Scottish Rite Temple at 1430 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22032. Doors open at 2 p.m. for visiting and light refreshments, as well as after the ceremony from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Social distancing will need to be observed inside the temple and masks will be required. Visitation for the family will be on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A private burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store