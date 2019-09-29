RONALD LEE HICKS
Ronald Lee Hicks, 81, of Arlington, Virginia died peacefully at home Sunday, September 22, 2019. Ronald was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas July 22, 1938. He graduated from Lamar University and did graduate studies at the University of Texas
and Hofstra University. Ronald worked for the Customs Service and then the U.S. Senate. After his retirement he worked for St. Alban's Episcopal Church and he owned and operated his own computer business "Systems That Work". Ronald had a passion for music of all kinds. With his wife he enjoyed travelling, especially with the St. Alban's church choir. In 1970 he became an Associate of Holy Cross Monastery in New York. He served as a volunteer verger and guild captain at the Washington National Cathedral for over 22 years. Ronald was predeceased by his parents, Howard J. and Virginia Lee Hicks, of Houston, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jonnie Sue Hicks; his three children, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ronald will be greatly missed by his family, many friends and the wider community. A service will be held for Ronald on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3001 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.